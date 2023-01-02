Adama Traore says Julen Lopetegui "has changed everything" since his arrival at the club.

The winger says the new Wolves manager has shown belief in him and he promises to repay him on the pitch.

Traore said: "He knows me from when I was in Spain and he believes in me and I’m going to give that belief back in the pitch.

"We believe in him and like you’re seeing on the pitch, there’s an excitement. But we’re going to keep believing in him, we’re going to keep working and the good results are going to come.

"Everything has changed. He’s changed everything; the way to play, the way he talks, the way he talks to the players and the staff and everyone inside of the club. But our focus is to believe in him and follow his plan."