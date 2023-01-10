A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Before Leeds played West Ham at Elland Road last week, Max Wober was announced to a full house. After the game, Mateusz Klich was given a send-off - unannounced - as thousands streamed out of the terraces, or had already left.

The disparity between the two was painful.

Are players just assets? Are fans just customers?

When Klich played 92 games in a row - only benched after promotion was being celebrated - he must have ran the best part of 1,000 km for Leeds United.

He never hid. He never coasted.

The club has literally left its mark on Klich - a tattooed white rose. And Klich has left his mark on the club - a mural outside Elland Road.

Leeds United have always been chaotic, but now they look particularly disorganised. From a lack of identity and erratic performances on the pitch, to the scattergun approach to transfers and the confusion of ownership at board level.

There was just enough thought to print off T-shirts for Klich, but not enough to announce the send-off so the crowd could say goodbye.

He and the fans deserved so much more. And Leeds need clarity and leadership at every level.