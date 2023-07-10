Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Mason Holgate and Vitalii Mykolenko have not travelled to Switzerland for Everton's pre-season training camp.

In May, Gbamin's agent said the Ivory Coast international wants to leave the Toffees and end his "nightmare" at the club.

Holgate was pictured training with the squad last week, but has not made the trip along with fellow centre-back Mykolenko, who missed the final three games of the season with a muscle injury.

Seamus Coleman was also absent as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, but Dele Alli and Andre Gomes both travelled with Sean Dyche's squad.

Demarai Gray is still on international duty with Jamaica and Everton said "only players currently involved in international football or continuing rehabilitation from injuries" were unavailable.