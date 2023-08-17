In the first episode of Football Firsts, hosted by Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney, the former players discuss striking partnerships they encountered during their careers.

Watford forward Deeney recalls an amusing story from his time playing alongside Odion Ighalo.

"I will never forget when we played Manchester United away in 2016. Ighalo was a huge United fan, he used to wear the shirt to training sessions.

"We got to Old Trafford and he's already taken millions of pictures before the game.

"During the game he had so many opportunities to score. Twice he hit the side of the netting, the third time he's squaring and I'm set to tap it in. But he half shoots, half passes and the ball rolls to De Gea.

"He wouldn't look at me for the next hour. We lost the game and Juan Mata scored 1-0 in the 98th minute.

"The team flew back and I drove, all the way back from Manchester. I was so angry, the coach set up a meeting between us both and Ighalo explained that he just wanted to score against United so badly.

"After that, I understood."

