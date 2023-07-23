Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised his players for their work in and out of possession during the 2-0 friendly win over Arsenal.

New captain Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho got on the scoresheet, plus there was an eye-catching midfield display from 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

So how did you rate the performance in New Jersey against last season's Premier League title-challengers? Who impressed you the most and what do United still need? Have your say