Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves

Odsonne Edouard scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Wolves in a Premier League match with a frantic finish.

Edouard opened the scoring after he got in between two Wolves defenders to finish from Tyrick Mitchell's excellent cross.

Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan equalised six minutes after entering the field, getting on the end of a free-kick from Pedro Neto.

But Just minutes after being denied from a free-kick by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, Eberechi Eze got on the end of a knock down from Jean-Philippe Mateta to slide home.

Then Edouard combined with Mateta and produced a calm slotted finish.

Matheus Cunha headed home from close range in added time but the points were already heading to Palace.

Palace fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Wolves fans?

Follow all the reaction here