The next Ibrox talisman?

With Alfredo Morelos' departure seeming inevitable for most of last season, Rangers knew they needed to find a new striker.

The player needed to come with the goalscoring calibre that can help them compete domestically for three trophies and play a key role in their Champions League qualifiers, and then the group stages should they advance.

Danilo may just be that player.

The forward won the Eredivisie in each of the last two seasons, firstly with Ajax in 2021-22 and then Feyenoord in 2022-23.

He scored 15 goals in 26 games in all competitions for Ajax before moving on a free transfer to Feyenoord.

There, he amassed 14 goals in 48 games as the Rotterdam club won their first title since 2017.

The striker will travel with his new teammates today as they head to Germany for their friendly with Hoffenheim.