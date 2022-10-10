S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was unable to celebrate his new contract at the City Ground with a victory, there were still plenty of positives for him to take from the draw against Aston Villa.

For the first time in weeks Forest - understandably given their huge recruitment drive over the summer - exhibited plenty of cohesion in their defensive work.

After five consecutive defeats that saw them ship 18 goals in 450 minutes of football, Cooper will hope that the effort and application shown by his team marks a turning point to their season.

And while they climbed off the bottom of the table Cooper will also be under no illusion that if he is to guide Forest clear of relegation they must improve their ball retention and show more attacking enterprise particularly at home.