Rare Aberdeen clean sheet continues United's away woes - analysis

G﻿eorge O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

After Tuesday's defeat away to Livingston, Goodwin spoke about potentially having to alter his team's style to limit the number of concessions.

He was talking specifically about games away from Pittodrie, but a clean sheet is always a positive for a manager, and he will be delighted that his backline were able to keep Dundee United out when the pressure came on.

For United, they are still without an away win this season and have just three points from their seven games away from Tannadice.

Liam Fox said that his side needed to be at their best to take anything tonight, but for the first hour they created next to nothing, and were deservedly behind.

They go into the break three points adrift at the bottom of the league - Fox has plenty of problems to fix in the coming weeks.