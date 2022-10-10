'Man City just look devastating at this moment in time'

F﻿ormer Manchester City defender Micah Richards says there is nothing Pep Guardiola's side can improve in attack right now after their latest victory - this time 4-0 against Southampton.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Manchester City just look devastating at this moment in time. It doesn’t matter who plays. He changed a couple of players from the Champions League in midweek and it was a very routine win.

"I know we always talked about whether they needed a striker, but Haaland’s movement and the space he provides for Foden, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva is just sublime.

"If you look at the derby last week, they gave away sloppy goals at times. But going forward, I don’t think they can improve right now. They are so good, so efficient and have so much composure in front of goal."

