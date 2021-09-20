BBC Sport

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Liverpool have won each of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace – only against Bolton have they had a longer winning run

  • (10 between 2007-2011).

  • Following their 30 shots against Leeds and 25 against Crystal Palace, Liverpool registered 25+ shots in consecutive league games for the first time since May 2017.

  • Since the start of last season, Liverpool have scored more goals from corners than any other side in the Premier League (16, including all three strikes against Palace).