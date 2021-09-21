Team news: QPR v Everton

Jonjoe Kenny, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes were used as second-half substitutes at Aston Villa on Saturday, while the likes of Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite did not make it off the bench.

They will hope for opportunities in Everton’s third-round Carabao Cup tie at Championship side Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

Rafael Benitez will be without a trio of senior players because of injury, with Jordan Pickford and Richarlison picking up problems in the win over Burnley and Seamus Coleman damaging a hamstring in training on Friday.

The manager expects all three players to be out for two to three weeks, while midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin missed out at the weekend with a thigh problem.

QPR could have midfielder Luke Amos back in action for the first time since he suffered cruciate ligament damage in October last year.

