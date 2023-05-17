Chelsea's disappointing season is "already in the past" despite them still having three games to go, says their loan player technical coach Carlo Cudicini.

The Blues are 11th and set for their first bottom-half finish since 1995-96.

The club have agreed terms with Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to take over this summer after a campaign where Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard have all been in the hot seat for at least one game.

"It's been a difficult season," former Blues goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Nobody would expect it. It's kind of already in the past.

"We're working towards the new season, trying to be better prepared and steer the boat in the right direction to start the season running.

"We're all working hard to try to help whoever is going to be be the new manager and the ownership in trying to be successful."