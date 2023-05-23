Newcastle United will compete in the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw with Leicester City confirmed their place in the top four of the Premier League.

Magpies fans are understandably brimming with excitement for big European nights under the lights at St James' Park and shared their feelings with BBC Radio Newcastle after the match.

Here are some of their comments:

"Just amazing to see my team get to the Champions League - amazing."

"It will be a blessing to see European football coming to Newcastle. Is it possible? Yeah, we're here to believe. I'm a believer."

"Unbelievable, everyone will remember this forever. My little boy's one year old, when he's 18 I'll say: 'Remember this?' It's emotional, it really is."

"We're years ahead of schedule. Let's keep going. Loving it. Can't wait for next season."

"Absolutely buzzing. Just can't wait to get back here on Tuesday and Wednesday nights under the lights."

