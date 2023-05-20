Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the wake of a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest that confirmed Manchester City as champions: "First of all congratulations to Manchester City for winning the championship but it is a sad day for us. Now we have to face the reality, today we gave a goal away and we were not good enough to break them down. We could play for three hours and we would not have done it.

"It is my responsibility and I take it. When it is beautiful great, when it isn't, that is sport.

"The number of goals we have given to the opponents recently has cost us but we can't put the guilt on someone. We should have been better as a team and in the last few weeks we have fallen short.

"This is football. It is a very sad day, we have been working for 11 months with that aim and have been on top for so many days. We have competed but we didn't have enough.

"Now we must heal. It is very painful. I have to find a way to lift the players and we have a tough week ahead of us."