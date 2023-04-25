Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City "could go one of two ways" but Erik ten Hag "understands the magnitude" of the game.

That's the view of podcast hosts Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate following United's semi-final win over Brighton on Sunday.

"It's not just the FA Cup final - we all know what else is on this and it is that Manchester City could be on for the Treble at that point," said Drinkwater.

"I'm not sure how I would cope if they were to win it. It's up to three really big clubs to stop them."

Manchester City face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League and are in a two-way showdown with Arsenal for the Premier League title.

Given United are the only English team to enjoy a season winning all three - memorably in the 1998-99 season - Drinkwater is desperate for their city rivals not to replicate their success.

"In the final, United could nick it by keeping it 0-0 as long as possible and then breaking on the wings and Marcus Rashford getting a good run," he said. "Or I can see City absolutely wiping the floor with us and beating us 5-0."

McGrath feels more confident, arguing: "I do feel like Ten Hag understands the magnitude of it.

"Straight away his reaction to facing City in the final was so positive. He was talking about giving more than 100% - going above and beyond to do what they need to beat the team in blue."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds