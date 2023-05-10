Manchester City will go into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid knowing any win will take them through to the final for the second time in the club's history.

Serial winners Real Madrid have struggled when failing to win the first leg of a Champions League tie at home, progressing just twice from nine ties - both against Manchester United.

So, do you buy that City are the favourites to make the final?

And what will make the difference at Etihad Stadium next week?

Have your say here