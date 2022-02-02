'Arsenal fans will remember the good times of Aubameyang'

George Cummins, BBC Sport

A deadline-day signing in January 2018, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Auba, as he was known by his team-mates - lit up the Emirates with a goal on his debut and finished that season with 10 goals.

In 2019, he followed it up sharing the Premier League Golden boot with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

There were great nights in Europe. A hat-trick away to Valencia in the semi-final of the Europa League will forever live in his memory.

It was during the early part of pandemic that he really put a smile on Arsenal fans faces. His goals at Wembley secured wins over Manchester City in the semi-finals and Chelsea in the final of the 2020 FA Cup.

He was electric that season and lifted the cup - only to drop it 20 seconds later. He teased Arsenal fans when he signed his new ‘bumper’ contract after that FA Cup win with an unveiling that sent social media into meltdown. That ‘bumper’ contract would later be one of reasons Arsenal let him go.

He will have regrets. Arsenal should have lifted the Europa League when he was captain and they never achieved a top-four finish with him leading the side.

The disciplinary breaches and being dropped by Mikel Arteta meant there was no way back and this move suits all parties.