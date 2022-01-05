Arthur, Nottingham: Come on you Yellows. We should sign: Dominic Solanke – Bournemouth, Minamino (loan) – Liverpool, Cole Palmer (Loan) - Man City, Matheus Pereira - Al Hilal FC, Divock Origi – Liverpool, Ben Brererton Diaz - Blackburn Rovers. Please try one of those. I did lots of research.

Cliff, Saxmundham: We desperately need two physical athletes in centre midfield who can impose themselves on games, enabling our more cultured passers of the ball to create more. Also a big striker would be on our wish list, someone who can hold the ball up for Pukki. To be fair I cannot see anyone coming into the club destined for relegation. It will be a team rebuild under Smith in the Championship for next season will be the reality.

Rupert Frost, Norfolk: Norwich need to bolster their ranks with Premier League experience - something they have never done in recent history. More goals are needed to survive and someone who can support Teemu Pukki is crucially needed. As Norwich is a self-sustaining club, Cantwell and Aarons will need to be sold to allow new additions to be brought in.

