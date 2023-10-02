Four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane believes Manchester United have the quality to succeed in the tournament, despite their worst start ever to a Premier League campaign.

Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace left them with just nine points from their opening seven matches.

United also lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener, placing huge importance on Tuesday's meeting with Galatasaray at Old Trafford.

"I think that this competition is about details and you have to be efficient to win the competition," Varane, who lifted the trophy at Real Madrid, said on Monday.

"In the past weeks, I think what we can improve is to be more efficient in front of goal, with a very low number of occasions we concede goals.

"We need to create a lot to score, so that's the reality of the top level. You have to be efficient to win big trophies.

"I think we have the quality in the squad to play and to win the competition.

"But we have to improve and tomorrow is a great opportunity to get the first points in the competition and to move forward and to improve."

Asked if United's squad is good enough to win this season's Champions League, Varane, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, said: "Yes, I think so. I think the quality is in the squad.

"As I say, the competition is difficult. You have to take care of every detail, but we have a team with quality, with a good mentality and we have to make some improvements.

"It's not the start of the season we expected but I still believe we have the quality enough to compete with the best teams in the world."

