Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Lijnders reaction

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders said he was proud of the Covid-hit Reds despite surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Premier League high-fliers Chelsea.

Lijnders took charge with manager Jurgen Klopp in isolation, while the Reds were also missing goalkeeper Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, but they stormed into a 2-0 lead before Chelsea fought back.

"It's never boring with us and I just want to pay the team a big compliment, because we could make a lot of excuses," Lijnders told BBC Match of the Day.

"Our manager was not present today or yesterday, but the team played really well. We attacked the match day really well.

"We would have loved to see more control, but for the fans, public at home, it was an entertaining game.

"It was clear what we needed to improve tactically, that's what we gave the boys at half-time, we had good chances, good saves, we could have even won. In these games you never know."