Liverpool v Brentford: What does the form show?

This is the first time Liverpool are hosting Brentford in any competition since March 1989, when they won 4-0 in an FA Cup quarter-final tie. They last hosted the Bees in a league match back in October 1946, winning 1-0.

Brentford have lost their last five away games against Liverpool in all competitions by an aggregate score of 12-1, with their last win against the Reds at Anfield coming back in November 1937 (4-3).

After a 14-game winning run, Liverpool have failed to win either of their last two Premier League home games against promoted sides, drawing against West Bromwich Albion and losing against Fulham last season. They last went three without a win in such matches between December 2000 and January 2002.