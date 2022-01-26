What are the best Premier League derbies, past and present?

Derby day, there's nothing quite like it.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the BBC Sounds hit the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

One of those subjects will be derbies and we're giving you an early chance to get involved, by letting you pick your top three, with the trio seeing your choices before they record the pod.

Manchester United v Manchester City

For years it was Manchester United winning everything in sight and City looking on enviously just hoping for any trophy.

Now it is the opposite.

Legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson once called their rivals "noisy neighbours" but City have won eight trophies since United's last success in 2017.

Have your say on the best Premier League derbies, past and present