West Ham's 23-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, 23-year-old Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and his France team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni, the 22-year-old midfielder from Monaco, have been shortlisted by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as summer targets. (Athletic, subscription required), external

Barca are reportedly considering terminating Dembele's contract early, which could see Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain renew interest in the winger. (Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column