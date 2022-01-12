How do you find a back-up for Kane?

George Cummins, BBC Sport

It’s a been a thorny issue for Tottenham and their managers over the years. How do you convince players to join Spurs knowing they are a support striker to Harry Kane and only really guaranteed cup cameos and appearances from the bench in the league.

Conte said on Tuesday he could play Steven Bergwin as a number nine if Kane was out but, once again, Tottenham face a tough task of convincing a top striker to move to Spurs in this window. So how will the Italian address it?

“If you want to have ambition to be competitive and fight for something important you need to have 20 players - two players in every role," said Conte.

"For the coach, it's very difficult to decide to keep Harry on the bench."

So how challenging is it to find a back-up?

“It’s not easy. In this moment, I hope Harry never has a problem," Conte joked.

Jose Mourinho was asked the same question when he was in charge.

"I know we have one of the best strikers in the world; the best striker in England. But I don't like the word 'back-up'," the Portuguese said at the time.

"A striker can play with Harry Kane. A striker who comes here won't be filling the back-up situation."

