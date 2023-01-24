Livi want to make a mark in the Scottish Cup

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

I love the first few rounds of the Scottish Cup. It’s a chance to play teams you ever come up against and maybe even get a fun away day. Other Livi fans think so too as we took the biggest away support I’ve seen in a long time to Stenhousemuir.

It is just along the road, but it’s been a few years since we’ve been there - the sensible pricing of £15 was probably the biggest factor in tempting fans along. Fair play to Stenny.

The game itself had a first half that would have to improve to be called forgettable. Again, fair play to Stenny. They out Livi’d Livi with their constant pressing and high intensity.

They didn’t exactly get forward in numbers but claimed their goal from a set-piece. It was a cold day, but I’m sure you could have powered the stadium from the heat generated from Davie Martindale’s team talk after that first 45 minutes. It worked as we came our much more like ourselves and made it comfortable in the end.

Maybe it was the excitement of a rare away day for some fans, maybe it was the pre-match party in the nearby pub, but we had a few smoke bombs go off. I’m not a fan of these at all – what a stench they give off and you can’t see the game. As the guy behind me said, "who celebrates their team scoring by gassing their own fans?".

Into the next round we go and judging by the strong team we played, I think Davie wants to get make a mark in this years Scottish Cup Journey. I hope the fireworks are all on the pitch for that.