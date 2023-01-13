Newcastle v Fulham: Team news

Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak could make a first league appearance for four months after playing in two cup ties since his return from a thigh injury.

Head coach Eddie Howe must decide whether to select Joelinton, who was charged with drink-driving on Thursday.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from a one-match suspension to face his former club.

Cottagers left-back Antonee Robinson is banned for accumulating five yellow cards.

Predict Newcastle's starting XI

Who will make Fulham's line-up?