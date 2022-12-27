Roberto de Zerbi has urged Solly March to have more belief in himself and says the midfielder can play an influential role for Brighton.

March scored a brilliant goal from 25 yards against Southampton - his first in the Premier League since November 2020.

De Zerbi said: "I don't know if I am helping him, but I have a big confidence [in him].

"I trust him a lot and I want always more because I think he's a good player. He can play better, he can improve. He can be more important for us. I want him to believe more in himself.

"I think he can score more, he can choose the best solution in the last 20 metres.

"But I want to help him - because if I help him, he helps me."