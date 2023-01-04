Chelsea are set to make a late attempt to beat Arsenal to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ready to sell Cedric Soares, but a move to Fulham is is being held up by the right back's wage demands. (Evening Standard), external

