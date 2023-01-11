Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Striker is the position Leeds United have required strengthening for several windows and now they are on the verge of a club record deal of between £26m and £35m for Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter.

The Frenchman, 20, was stood down from training over the weekend and was understood to be due in Leeds on Tuesday night to sort his future out with the Whites in the Premier League.

Having missed out on targets Cody Gakpo, Charles de Ketelaere and Bamba Dieng in the summer, the need to add remains - even with with number nine Patrick Bamford back in training after a torrid time with injuries.

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres (although his manager Mark Robins says he is staying put), FC Austin's Sebastian Driussi and Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan are other names who have been linked with Elland Road.

United have already moved swiftly in the January market, with new signing Max Wober featuring in the draw at Cardiff City. The Austria international made an impressive and composed start, slotting into midfield to help United fight back from 2-0 down to earn a replay. A crunching challenge and a caution helped make a positive impression on the 6,500 travelling supporters.

However, with the need for a specialist left-back apparent - Junior Firpo's form and fitness having been a constant frustration - the purchase of Wober, who is recognised more as a centre-back, has caused some confusion.

There is plenty of cover in that position, while 20-year-old Charlie Cresswell is on loan at Millwall gaining experience. He is attracting more interest from Championship clubs, as is defender Leo Hjelde, who may be set for a loan at Rotherham.

On the flip side, Rutter’s arrival could lead to a temporary move for Joe Gelhardt, with Swansea City, Sunderland and his old club Wigan Athletic interested in a player who has made only four starts this season.

The departure of Mateusz Klich has left an experience gap in the midfield, but head coach Jesse Marsch feels there is enough quality to replace the Poland international, who was synonymous with the club's rise back to top flight.

The emergence under Marsch of both Sam Greenwood and Darko Gyabi, to supplement signings Marc Roca and Tyler Adams, suggests there will be little movement in an area where Adam Forshaw has re-emerged after long-term injury.

And that has allowed Alfie McCalmont, 22, to go out for a third loan spell, this time to League Two promotion-chasing Carlisle United.