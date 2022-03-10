Wolves v Watford: Confirmed team news

Jonny and Willy Boly make their first Premier League starts of the season for Wolves.

They are two of four changes as Jonny starts for the first time in a year while Boly is involved for the first time since Wolves' League Cup defeat to Tottenham back in September after struggling with injuries.

Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nour also come back into the side.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Jimenez.

Subs: Marcal, Pedro Neto, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Kilman, Dendoncker, Cundle.