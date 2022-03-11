Brendan Rodgers has praised his Leicester players for bouncing back from their “humbling experience” in the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest last month.

At the time, Rodgers said he was “embarrassed” by his team’s performance as the Foxes were thrashed 4-1 by their local rivals, but he now looks back on that as an important reset for the club.

“When you lose like that, it was a humbling experience for us,” he said. “We came away from that as a group and reinforced what our strengths are and what makes us competitive.

“We’ve analysed ourselves honestly and openly and put in place the intensity and mentality to get the results."

In the eight games since their defeat by the Championship side, Leicester have lost just two and have won the past four in all competitions.

“The response has been outstanding and the players deserve a huge amount of credit," he said. "But we’ve got to keep that going.

“There are lots of improvements to make still.”