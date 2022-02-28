Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley: Pick of the stats

After four straight Premier League victories against Burnley between January 2018 and November 2019, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last five against the Clarets in the competition (D2 L3).

Burnley have picked up seven points from their last three Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as they’d accumulated in their previous 11 games in the competition (W0 D7 L4).

The Eagles have scored 22 goals in 14 Premier League home games this season – their highest tally in a top-flight campaign since 2017-18 (29).