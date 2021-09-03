Ferran Torres could be a "genius" move for fantasy football managers after Manchester City did not sign a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

The latest Fantasy 606 podcast discussed whether Torres, who picked up 18 points in City's 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal, is worth the risk despite Pep Guardiola's squad rotation.

"Because Kane didn't get there and they didn't sign a centre-forward, Torres is playing in that position - and if you're playing in that position for City you're going to score a lot of goals," said host Alistair Bruce-Ball.

"Even if there is the odd game where he is on the bench, he might come on for the last 15 minutes - and City subs come on and score goals."

