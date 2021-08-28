Norwich 1-2 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

"We didn't play well, we had to be able to come here and Carrow Road at a three o'clock kick off when the sun is shining is always a difficult ground to come to.

"We showed great resilience especially towards the end. After going in front, the players had to dig in. Throughout the game we had moments of quality and the two moments of real quality we scored.

"The first goal was great, we pressed the ball well and then broke through and Jamie does what he does.

"Mark's goal typifies the professional he is, I felt coming into this game we was going to need someone who was going it come in and press and run and have that bit of quality. He was back to defending and then he gets up there and finishes it really well."