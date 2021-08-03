Most exciting Premier League signings: Shearer to Newcastle

With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings.

Alan Shearer - Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle United (1996)

After scoring 34 goals en route to Blackburn Rovers' only Premier League title in 1995 and then winning the Golden Boot at Euro 96 a year later, Alan Shearer was a hot commodity.

He informed Blackburn owner Jack Walker of his desire to leave, and it soon became a straight shootout between Manchester United and his hometown club Newcastle United for his signature.

Eventually, Newcastle signed him for £15m, then a world record, and thousands of fans flocked to St James' Park to welcome Shearer home. He was the man Kevin Keegan hoped would fire the Magpies to success after a spectacular collapse the previous season, surrendering a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League to the Red Devils.

He went on to become their record goalscorer, but never managed to lift any silverware.

Find out who else made it onto our shortlist of wow-factor signings