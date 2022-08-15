We ask you for your thoughts after Manchester City beat Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: Haaland may have only had a few touches all game but one was an assist and then the sheer presence of the man - and the fact that the opposition must expend disproportionate resources just to guard and contain the threat - meant that on this occasion other City players were left to score the goals.

Martin: Great performance by City who dominated and outclassed Bournemouth. De Bruyne was as usual the kingpin and Ake had his best game in a City shirt. Second half was time to take the foot of the gas due to the heat. An impressive performance but still in need of a specialist left-back. Blue Moon Rising.

Peter: It doesn't matter who scores the goals, football is a team game. Haaland will score 30+ goals this season, most away from home when teams are less defensive against City.

Jeff: Good win but need to learn to play with a striker.