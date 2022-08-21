Celtic 2-0 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "I was pleased with the players that came in. We don't have a big squad but we've got real quality in the depth of the squad. We've got guys that can replace the players that started the season and play at this level so that was pleasing.

"I'm obviously disappointed with the outcome of the game but I thought for large periods of the game we played well. Until the referee sends two of our players off, we're still in the game and we're in a good position.

"Once that happens, that makes it very difficult. You hope that an experienced referee would recognise the situation. The first one, there's no need for a second yellow card. Sometimes when a crowd roars, you can jump on it and that's potentially what happened today.

"I thought Ross Stewart was great. He's the understudy to Craig Gordon. It gave him the opportunity to come to a big venue against a very good team and I thought he handled himself very well.

"Everybody will be ready [for Thursday]. The only one who potentially won't make it is Craig Halkett. Stephen Kingsley, Craig Gordon, Lawerence Shankland will all be ready for it."