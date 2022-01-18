Arsenal v Liverpool: Who makes your Gunners team?

Arsenal host Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday, but who will make it into Mikel Arteta's starting XI?

The Gunners didn't play at the weekend as the north London derby was postponed - so will Arteta stick with the line-up that earned a goalless draw in last week's first leg at Anfield?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Gunners team to face Liverpool