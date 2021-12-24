Team news: West Ham v Southampton

West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who has been sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19, could return.

Aaron Cresswell, who's missed six games with a rib injury, could also be back.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong could feature for the first time since the start of November after recovering from a calf injury.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster is fit again after a muscle problem, while Che Adams and Adam Armstrong have recovered from respective hamstring and calf injuries.

