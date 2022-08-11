The Athletic's David Ornstein has said "Frenkie de Jong's priority is to remain at Barcelona", amid reports linking him with a move to Chelsea.

"There have been a lot of these reports around, Chelsea want to sign De Jong which is pretty well-documented now," said journalist Ornstein on the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They would be prepared to pay, not only the transfer fee it would take to get him from Barcelona, but also pay off the salary debt that he is owed by Barcelona. That is one of the biggest stumbling blocks to his transfer.

"And that makes Chelsea an enticing prospect I'm sure. And they've got Champions League football, which Manchester United don't.

"But Frenkie de Jong's priority, as far as we know, is to remain at Barcelona. Therefore, whatever any club does at this point in time doesn't really matter. It will all come down to his decision."

