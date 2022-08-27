Boyce says Hearts have set the bar - gossip
Liam Boyce says Heart of Midlothian set the bar with their display against Zurich in Thursday's 1-0 defeat, with luck the only thing missing from the performance.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes his side can shackle Mezut Ozil and his Istanbul Basaksehir teammates in Europa Conference League Group A.
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan believes the Perth side may be facing his former club Hearts at a good time on Sunday, three days on from their latest European match.
Ryan McGowan believes St Johnstone could be getting Hearts at a ‘pretty good time’ https://t.co/voBdV8X86p pic.twitter.com/cStS49BLTM— The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) August 26, 2022
