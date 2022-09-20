C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

It was reported last week that the club are subject of a £130 million bid from Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.

While fans are delighted with what Max Demin, our current owner, has achieved and he's done so much for this club, I think many are resigned to the fact that his time at the club is coming to an end so a sale to the right person would be welcomed.

Is Bill Foley this man? He appears to be dedicated and driven to achieve big things. Vegas Golden Knights were an expansion team within the NHL and, from nowhere, Foley managed to get them to win their division and get to the Stanley Cup final.

So he is a winner, but what about the infrastructure? Looking at their T-Mobile Arena, it appears he has invested a lot here building an impressive stadium.

I managed to get the opinions of football finance expert Kieran Maguire and sports commentator Steve Linkowski this week.

Their optimism rather than pessimism shows this takeover might not be as bad as we could be facing.