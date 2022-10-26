Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "You have to start well in an environment like the one we faced today. The two goals we conceded in the first 15 minutes, we are two against one in the centre against one striker. For us to give those goals, it's too easy.

"We created some big moments, but if you don't take those moments in these kinds of games it is difficult to win.

"You can't imagine the opponents we are facing. We think about our performances of course, but we have to be realistic. The level we are facing in this group is immense. You have to be ready for 90 minutes - I think the moments we created in the game, we should have taken."

"[The Ajax game] is a chance to get our first points. We want to leave the tournament with our heads held high, and it's another chance to play at home. In every game we have played at home so far we have been in the game, and gave it away in the last 20 minutes.

"You want to compete at the highest level. It is tough, I said that when we qualified, but you want to be here. The more you play it, the more experience you will have as a team and as a player. It's a competition we want to keep competing in."