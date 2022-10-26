M﻿atthew Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes is playing a key role in Newcastle's resurgence and seems to enhance his own reputation with every passing week.

In recognition of his impact since moving to Tyneside in January, we have been discussing on BBC Radio Newcastle whether he will be Newcastle's greatest midfielder.

In the Premier League era, Rob Lee, Yohan Cabaye and Gary Speed are among those who have excelled in black and white, but Bruno - at 24 - looks capable of taking his game to a different level.

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher recently described him as a "complete midfield player" - and it's easy to see why.

As comfortable in a deeper role as he is further up the pitch, Bruno is both calm and creative with the ball, works hard defensively, and offers an attacking threat.

Eddie Howe says the Brazilian international wasn't signed for his goalscoring ability, yet his seven goals so far have not only been vital to the team's success, but have also taken some of the pressure off Callum Wilson.

The Brazil international says he wants to become a "legend" at Newcastle. Already adored by the supporters, he is well on the way to achieving that status.

