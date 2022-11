The Turkish side will be without Lucas Biglia and captain Mahmut Tekdemir for tomorrow's Europa Conference League encounter.

Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Peter Haring are all available for Hearts, but Kye Rowles, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley, Liam Boyce, Beni Beningme and Stephen Humphreys are out injured. Robert Snodgrass is ineligible.