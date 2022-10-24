'Give Potter a break, he’s unbeaten since he’s been here'
- Published
Chelsea fans need to go easy on Graham Potter, according to former England defender Jonathan Woodgate.
The Blues remain unbeaten in eight games under Potter, but managed just two shots on target against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Woodgate, who was summarising the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "Graham Potter made the change by going to four at the back and overloading the midfield area against a Manchester United midfield who are quite dominant.
"I wouldn’t say Chelsea were free-flowing in the game, but they looked more solid and they were more difficult to play against. United then found it more difficult."
When asked how he'd rate Potter's unbeaten start at Chelsea, Woodgate said: "You’ve got to say he’s done well. Coming to a huge club is totally different - you’re dealing with huge personalities, you’re dealing with top players who have played at the top level. They have a big squad and he is juggling that well.
"I’m sure he is not happy with how they perform with the ball and they want to be more free-flowing like his Brighton team. He will be looking to bring that to Chelsea, but that will take time.
"I could see at times [against United] Chelsea fans were getting slightly frustrated. Come on, give him a break - he’s unbeaten since he’s been here. What more do you want?"