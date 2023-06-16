'Colwill's mentality and temperament is really good' - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has praised Levi Colwill's attitude since joining up with the Three Lions' squad.

The 20-year-old was already at St George's Park as part of an England Under-21 preparation camp, but has been training with the senior squad following the withdrawals of Lewis Dunk and Jude Bellingham.

There are no plans to call Colwill up for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers as he is set to be in the U21 squad for this summer's European Championship, but speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's John Murray, Southgate said: "Well he’s travelled with the squad.

"He’s a slightly late addition but he’s a player we wanted to see anyway. The intention is still to get him back with the under-21s and if we get through the game here with a clean bill of health we might be able to do that slightly earlier.

"He’s trained really well and his mentality and temperament are really good. We’ve really enjoyed working with him and he’s enhanced his cause while he’s been with us."

