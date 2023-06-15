Van Veen and Johnston 'closer to Well exits'

Groningen are close to agreeing a deal for Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen for a fee of around £500,000, plus add-ons, with the Dutch club hopeful of concluding the transfer next week. (Anthony Joseph on Twitter), external

Max Johnston has held talks with several clubs and has now left things with his agent to finalise his next move over the next week or so, with the 19-year-old full-back out of contract with Motherwell and having caught the eyes of Bournemouth, Burnley, Luton Town, Augusburg, Torino, Sporting Lisbon and Norwich City. (Daily Record), external

