Jermaine Jenas, MOTD 2 pundit

I feel like Nicolas Jackson needs some help, but we have to factor in he is a new player at a new club who have struggled with number nines for years, pretty much ever since Didier Drogba left in 2012.

It is one of those positions at Chelsea that just seems to be a little bit cursed and, on top of that, they are now playing with a different team every week so there is no continuity there.

This is a brand new team but Pochettino still needs to solve this problem quickly, because he knows he is being judged instantly - everyone knows the history of the club and how quickly they hire and fire managers.

So, he knows he can't wait until Nkunku is fit for things to improve - it could be 2024 before he is ready to play again.

What Pochettino can do is point at games like this one as evidence that what he is doing is working, and that now he just needs to get that last bit right, in front of goal.

Up until now they had been pretty average when I'd seen them this season but against Bournemouth they played through the lines to get in those good positions. It was the first time I could really understand what they were trying to do.

